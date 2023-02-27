2 sponsors of ADN Telecom to sell shares worth Tk30cr

Two sponsors of ADN Telecom has declared that they will sell 25.57 lakh shares of the company worth Tk30 crore in the block market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

They will sell the declared shares within the next 30 days, according to the DSE.

Among the two sponsors, Mohammad Ali Sarker will sell 8.52 lakh shares out of his holding of 17 lakh shares and Abu Yousof Zakaria is going to sell the entire holding of 17 lakh shares of the company.

On Monday, ADN Telecom shares were being traded at 2.91% higher price at Tk116.70 in the opening session.