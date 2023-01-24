Two RSRM directors to sell SBAC Bank’s 70 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Two RSRM directors to sell SBAC Bank’s 70 lakh shares

Earlier, RSRM Managing Director Maksudur Rahman had sold 1.75 crore shares of the bank

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 04:03 pm
Two RSRM directors to sell SBAC Bank’s 70 lakh shares

Two directors of loan defaulter Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills (RSRM) have declared to sell about 70 lakh shares of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) out of their holdings.

The two RSRM directors - Mizanur Rahman and Shamsun Nahar Rahman - want to sell their holdings in the block market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to pay off the debt of the steel maker and resume manufacturing, according to sources at the stock market regulator.

According to the DSE, Mizanur Rahman will sell 35.56 lakh shares and Shamsun Nahar Rahman will sell 33.82 lakh shares of SBAC Bank within the next 30 days.

Earlier, RSRM Managing Director Maksudur Rahman had sold 1.75 crore shares of the bank.

The re-rolling mill has been shut since December 2020 as the power supply was cut off over Tk40 crore in dues. Besides, the company had a raw material and working capital crunch.   

Maksudur Rahman was the director of the bank till 2020 and lost the post subsequently due to defaulted loans. His son Mizanur Rahman and wife Shamsun Nahar Rahman are the sponsors of the bank.

SBAC Bank shares held by them are locked-in for three years, as the bank was listed on the bourse in 2021. However, the stock regulator gave them a conditional go-ahead in selling the bank stake.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), their bank stake sale includes the stipulation that they will lend the money to RSRM and its subsidiary Modern Steel as an interest-free loan. This loan could be spent on power dues, factory repairs and maintenance and raw material purchase.

The BSEC must be kept updated regularly about the spending.

According to the conditions, the shares will remain locked-in till August 2024 after the sale is completed.
 

Top News

RSRM / SBAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

6h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

7h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

5h | TBS Career
Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

21h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

19h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February