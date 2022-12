The 168 scrips whose floors have been removed

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has recently removed floor prices for 168 scrips — mainly mutual funds and small-cap stocks — to offer the market some breathing space in daily trading.

The scrips are: Savar Refractories Limited, Meghna Pet Industries Ltd, Shyampur Sugar Mills Limited, Bangladesh Services Ltd, Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (DCSML), Jute Spinners Ltd, Northern Jute Manufacturing Co Ltd, Aziz Pipes Ltd, Information Services Network Ltd, Mithun Knitting and Dyeing Ltd, Tung Hai Knitting and Dyeing Limited, Khulna Printing and Packaging Limited, First Finance Limited, Anlima Yarn Dyeing Ltd, Meghna Condensed Milk Ind Ltd, Bangladesh Autocars Ltd, Samata Leather Complex Ltd, Zahintex Industries Limited, Legacy Footwear Ltd, FAS Finance & Investment Limited, Islami Commercial Insurance Company Limited, Fine Foods Limited, Safko Spinnings Mills Ltd, Peoples Leasing & Fin Services Ltd, Nurani Dyeing & Sweater Limited, Premier Leasing & Finance Limited, Tallu Spinning Mills Limited, Intech Limited, GQ Ball Pen Industries Ltd, Bangladesh Industrial Fin Com Ltd, Fareast Finance & Investment Limited, Imam Button Industries Ltd, Bangas Ltd, Standard Ceramic Industries Ltd, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills Ltd, Aramit Cement Limited, Shurwid Industries Limited, Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills Limited, Deshbandhu Polymer Limited, Desh Garments Ltd, Hakkani Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd, Miracle Industries Limited, Bangladesh Welding Electrodes Ltd, Agrani Insurance Co Ltd, Sinobangla Industries Limited, International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, Desh General Insurance Company Limited, Regent Textile Mills Limited, Oimex Electrode Limited, Karnaphuli Insurance Co Ltd, Progressive Life Insurance Co Ltd, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory Limited, Sonali Aansh Industries Limited, Sonargaon Textiles Ltd, Continental Insurance Ltd, Global Insurance Co Ltd, Libra Infusions Limited, Ambee Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Union Capital Ltd, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Limited, Alltex Industries Ltd, Simtex Industries Limited, Samorita Hospital Ltd, Janata Insurance Company Ltd, Mercantile Insurance Co Ltd, Yeakin Polymer Limited, Delta Spinners Ltd, Kay & Que (Bangladesh) Ltd, Zaheen Spinning Limited, Central Pharmaceuticals Limited, Purabi Gen Insurance Company Ltd, Stylecraft Limited, National Feed Mill Limited, The Dacca Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd, Prime Textile Spinning Mills Ltd, Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd, Agni Systems Ltd, Tosrifa Industries Limited, Crystal Insurance Company Limited, Prime Islami life Insurance Ltd, Islami Insurance BD Ltd, Rangpur Foundry Ltd, Evince Textiles Limited, Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited, Nitol Insurance Co Ltd, Beach Hatchery Ltd, Familytex (BD) Ltd, Peoples Insurance Company Ltd, Union Insurance Company Limited, Northern Islami Insurance Limited, Meghna Insurance Company Limited, Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited, City General Insurance Co Ltd, Apex Foods Limited, Republic Insurance Company Ltd, Aramit Limited, Navana CNG Limited, Federal Insurance Company Ltd, Express Insurance Limited, Asia Pacific General Insurance Co Ltd, Olympic Accessories Limited, Meghna Cement Mills Ltd, Paramount Insurance Co Ltd, MIDAS Financing Ltd, Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) Ltd, Apex Tannery Limited, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals Limited, Central Insurance Company Limited, Sonar Bangla Insurance Ltd, Dhaka Insurance Co Ltd, Eastern Lubricants Ltd, GBB Power Limited, Takaful Islami Insurance Ltd, Hamid Fabrics Limited, Rahim Textile Mills Ltd, United Insurance Company Ltd, SK Trims & Industries Limited, BDCOM Online Ltd, Rupali Insurance Company Ltd, Pacific Denims Limited, Sunlife Insurance Company Limited, Standard Insurance Ltd, Eastland Insurance Company Limited, Bd Thai Aluminium Ltd, Emerald Oil Industries Limited, Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd (Pran), Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited, Saiham Textile Mills Ltd, Eastern Insurance Co Ltd, Paper Processing & Packaging Limited, Dominage Steel Building Systems Limited, Monno Agro & General Machinery Ltd, and Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited.

Mutual funds

Prime Finance First Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund, SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01, ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund One: Scheme One, Asian Tiger Sandhani Life Growth Fund, SEML FBLSL Growth Fund, Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund, IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1, ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund, "Reliance One" the first scheme of Reliance Insurance Mutual Fund, MBL 1st Mutual Fund, NLI First Mutual Fund, AIBL 1st Islamic Mutual Fund, NCCBL Mutual Fund-1, Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One, Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank Limited 1st Mutual Fund, DBH First Mutual Fund, EXIM Bank 1st Mutual Fund, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund, ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund, IFIC Bank 1st Mutual Fund, CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund, Green Delta Mutual Fund, EBL First Mutual Fund, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund, AB Bank 1st Mutual Fund, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, Popular Life First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank First Mutual Fund, 1st Janata Bank Mutual Fund, and LR Global Bangladesh Mutual Fund One.