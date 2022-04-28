12 listed firms declare dividends for 2021

Stocks

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

12 listed firms declare dividends for 2021

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 08:21 pm
12 listed firms declare dividends for 2021

Twelve companies listed on the capital market of the country have declared dividends for their shareholders for the year 2021.

The firms are Standard Bank, Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Bangladesh, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC), HeidelbergCement Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, Federal Insurance Company, Bangladesh National Insurance Company, Phoenix Insurance Company, Northern Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Republic Insurance Company, and Rupali Insurance Company. 

The companies declared the dividends at their board meetings on Thursday.

Standard Bank

Standard Bank has recommended 6% dividends – 3% cash and 3% stock – for 2021.

Last year, its consolidated net profit was Tk5.77 crore, which was Tk9 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk0.77 and its net asset value was Tk16.73 as of 31 December 2021.

Exim Bank

Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Bangladesh has recommended 10% cash dividends.

In 2021, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk215.69 crore compared to Tk281.53 crore a year ago.  

Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk1.49 and the net asset value was Tk21.72 as of 31 December 2021.

SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) has recommended 4% dividends – 3% cash and 1% stock – for its shareholders for the year 2021.

During the period, its consolidated net profit was Tk60.39 crore, down from Tk95.19 crore in the previous year.  

Its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk0.74 and the net asset value at Tk13.54 as of 31 December 2021.

HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh has recommended 26% cash dividends for its shareholders for the year 2021.

During the period, its net profit was Tk47.52 crore compared to Tk8.08 crore a year ago.  

Marico Bangladesh

Marico Bangladesh has recommended 200% final cash dividends for its shareholders for 2021. Earlier, the firm had declared 600% interim cash dividends for its shareholders in the year.  

Its earnings per share were Tk112.82 and the net asset value was Tk85.37 as of 31 December 2021.

Federal Insurance

Federal Insurance Company has recommended 10% cash dividends for its shareholders for 2021.

During the period, its net profit was Tk9.66 crore up from Tk9 crore a year earlier.  

Besides, Bangladesh National Insurance recommended 18% cash, Phoenix Insurance 15% cash, Northern Insurance 10% cash, Pioneer Insurance 35% dividends – 25% cash and 10% stock, Republic Insurance 15% dividends – 10% cash and 5% stock, and Rupali Insurance 10% cash dividends for their shareholders for 2021.

stocks / dividends / Companies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

10h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

10h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year