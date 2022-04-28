12 listed firms declare dividends for 2021

Twelve companies listed on the capital market of the country have declared dividends for their shareholders for the year 2021.

The firms are Standard Bank, Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Bangladesh, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC), HeidelbergCement Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, Federal Insurance Company, Bangladesh National Insurance Company, Phoenix Insurance Company, Northern Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Republic Insurance Company, and Rupali Insurance Company.

The companies declared the dividends at their board meetings on Thursday.

Standard Bank

Standard Bank has recommended 6% dividends – 3% cash and 3% stock – for 2021.

Last year, its consolidated net profit was Tk5.77 crore, which was Tk9 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk0.77 and its net asset value was Tk16.73 as of 31 December 2021.

Exim Bank

Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Bangladesh has recommended 10% cash dividends.

In 2021, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk215.69 crore compared to Tk281.53 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated earnings per share were Tk1.49 and the net asset value was Tk21.72 as of 31 December 2021.

SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) has recommended 4% dividends – 3% cash and 1% stock – for its shareholders for the year 2021.

During the period, its consolidated net profit was Tk60.39 crore, down from Tk95.19 crore in the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk0.74 and the net asset value at Tk13.54 as of 31 December 2021.

HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh has recommended 26% cash dividends for its shareholders for the year 2021.

During the period, its net profit was Tk47.52 crore compared to Tk8.08 crore a year ago.

Marico Bangladesh

Marico Bangladesh has recommended 200% final cash dividends for its shareholders for 2021. Earlier, the firm had declared 600% interim cash dividends for its shareholders in the year.

Its earnings per share were Tk112.82 and the net asset value was Tk85.37 as of 31 December 2021.

Federal Insurance

Federal Insurance Company has recommended 10% cash dividends for its shareholders for 2021.

During the period, its net profit was Tk9.66 crore up from Tk9 crore a year earlier.

Besides, Bangladesh National Insurance recommended 18% cash, Phoenix Insurance 15% cash, Northern Insurance 10% cash, Pioneer Insurance 35% dividends – 25% cash and 10% stock, Republic Insurance 15% dividends – 10% cash and 5% stock, and Rupali Insurance 10% cash dividends for their shareholders for 2021.