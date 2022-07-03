12 firms enter CSE Shariah index

Stocks

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

12 firms enter CSE Shariah index

The revision will be effective from 17 July

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:34 pm
12 firms enter CSE Shariah index

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised the CSE Shariah Index (CSI) - an index composed of Shariah-compliant stocks.

As per the half-yearly revision, which will be effective from 17 July, twelve firms have been included in the CSI, while eleven have been ousted from it, the port-city bourse said in a press statement on Sunday.

The 12 new entrants are; Acme Pesticides, Alif Industries, Aman Cotton Fibrous, Baraka Patenga Power, Bdcom Online, Intraco Refueling Station, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, Regent Textile Mills, Sinobangla Industries, The Dacca Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Union Bank, and United Power Generation & Distribution Company.

The 11 ousted stocks which would not remain investable to the Shariah adherers after 17 July are; Aramit Cement, Active Fine Chemicals, Advanced Chemical Industries, Aramit, Argon Denims, Aziz Pipes, Bangladesh Building Systems, BSRM Ltd, Generation Next Fashions, Information Services Network, and Kattali Textile.

After the revision, the CSI will accommodate 132 of the total 369 CSE scrips.

Since the Muslim law prohibits alcohol, gambling, prostitution, interest-bearing financial transactions and many other restrictions, companies engaged with such businesses are not investible to Shariah adherers.

The Bangladesh capital market is bagging more Islamic institutional investment from Shariah-based banks, insurers, mutual funds, and others.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years