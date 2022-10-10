11 market intermediaries get Swadhinata Golden Jubilee Award

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:09 pm

Island Securities, ICB Capital Management and UCB Investment and Shanta Asset Management topped respectively in the three categories

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has honoured eleven market intermediaries with "Shadinata Subarna Jayanti Puraskar for their contribution in providing quality service to investors and developing the capital market.

Under three categories ---- stock broker and dealer, merchant banker, and asset management– the awards have been accorded to the institutions for their activities in 2021.

Island Securities Limited topped in the stock broker and dealer category, followed by Lankabangla Securities Limited and Green Delta Securities Limited.

ICB Capital Management Limited and UCB Investment Limited stood first jointly in the Merchant Banker category, followed by City Bank Capital Resources Limited and Sandhani Life Finance Limited jointly second. Lankabangla Investment Securities Limited secured third position.

Shanta Asset Management Limited stood first in the wealth management category, followed by Alliance Capital Asset Management Limited and IDLC Asset Management Limited.

As chief guest, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam handed over the award to the institutions at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital city on Monday.  BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam presided over the programme.

BSEC sources said the institution is being honoured after reviewing the responsibilities and duties of the past one year in protecting the interests of the investors, developing the capital market, business expansion, turnovers etc. From next year, compliance issues will be considered.  

The award has been given to encourage transparency and accountability in all activities, proper enforcement of securities related regulations by the market intermediaries working in the capital market.

This initiative has been taken aiming to increase the efficiency of the manpower working in the capital market, increase the quality of service to investors and bring dynamism of the capital market along with the expansion of investment education programmes nationwide.

BSEC / Intermediaries / Award

