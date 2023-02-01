Steven Kobos made new chairman of US-Bangladesh Business Council board of directors

Steven Kobos has been appointed chairman of the US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC)'s board of directors on Tuesday (31 January).

Kobos, also the president, and chief executive officer of Excelerate Energy, assumed the larger role of board chair as Bangladesh advances towards becoming a major global economy, and as the USBBC recognises 50 years of US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, reports US Chamber.

"We are delighted that Steven will serve as the new Chairman of the US -Bangladesh Business Council board of directors," said Nisha Biswal, USBBC president and senior vice president for South Asia, International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce.

"Steven's leadership and commitment to strengthening US -Bangladesh economic ties and his belief in the promise and potential of Bangladesh as global economic power make him the ideal leader for the Council. As President and CEO of Excelerate Energy, Steven brings unparalleled expertise in energy cooperation, resiliency, infrastructure, and security across the global energy ecosystem. I am confident that under his stewardship the US -Bangladesh Business Council will grow to new heights and continue to advance the US -Bangladesh economic corridor."

"Chairing the US -Bangladesh Business Council board of directors is a privilege and responsibility that I am honored to accept," said Steven Kobos.

"ExcelerateEnergy is proud to join USBBC member companies that serve as bridges for prosperity and collaboration between the United States and Bangladesh. I look forward to leading the Council's role in furthering bilateral commercial cooperation, inclusive economic growth, and global security. I wish to thank Nisha Biswal, Ambassador Atul Keshap, and Sid Mehra for their leadership and for this unique opportunity to partner with government and business leaders in both countries."

Steven Kobos currently serves as the president and chief executive officer for Excelerate Energy. He was appointed to this role in 2018 after serving in an integral capacity within the company as a board member and counsel for the previous 11 years. Under his leadership, Excelerate Energy listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2022. He served on the board of the US -Bangladesh Business Council since its launch and co-chaired the US -Bangladesh Energy Task Force.

Excelerate developed Bangladesh's first LNG import terminal, Moheshkhali Floating LNG Terminal (MLNG) in 2018. Today, the company's two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the Bay of Bengal provide approximately 20% of Bangladesh's daily natural gas supply. In July 2021, Excelerate collaborated with USBBC board companies Chevron, HSBC, and MetLife and US -based NGO Project C.U.R.E. to airlift critical medical equipment and supplies to aid Bangladesh's medical colleges in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.