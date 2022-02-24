Steel, furniture exporters want duty-free raw material import facility

Economy

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Steel, furniture exporters want duty-free raw material import facility

Exporters have also called for reduction of VAT and taxes in different sectors

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Furniture and steel exporters have demanded a duty-free import facility for raw materials similar to the bonded warehouse facility enjoyed by some other sectors in order to be competitive in the international market.

At a pre-budget discussion organised by the National Board of Revenue on Thursday, the exporters said a facility allowing imports of raw materials against bank guarantees equal to the duty they are supposed to pay would be satisfactory, even if the authorities concerned do not provide them a full bonded warehouse facility.

NBR member Masud Sadiq, who presided over the discussion, expressed a positive attitude towards the exporters' demand and requested the Customs Bond Commissionerate to consider it.

Currently, some export sectors, including readymade garments, can import raw materials and accessories without paying any duty under the bonded warehouse facility, but importers without a bonded warehouse license have to pay full duties and taxes.

If products made with those raw materials are exported, the traders can get back the money paid as duty from NBR's Duty Exemption and Drawback Office (Dedo), but many are not able to avail this facility as the process is time-consuming and costly.

For this reason, various sectors have been calling for a duty-free import facility for raw materials similar to the bonded warehouse facility. The Ministry of Commerce has also recommended NBR in this regard, said Saifur Rahman, vice president of Bangladesh Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturers Association.

At the programme, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturer and Exporters Association and Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association said they enjoy the bonded warehouse facility, but they do not get the same benefits like the garments sector does.  The two organisations have called for equal benefits and reduction of VAT and taxes in different sectors.

Besides, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association has recommended abolition of advance income tax.

Taking part in another discussion on Thursday, Bangladesh Jeweller's Association has proposed to reduce the duty on gold imports from Tk2,000 to Tk1,000 per bhari and to reduce the VAT on local gold sales from the 5% to 2%.

The Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association has come up with a number of proposals on tariffs, VAT and income tax to protect the relatively small entrepreneurs in the sector instead of the big businesses.

About 20 organisations presented various proposals in Thursday's discussion, which was chaired by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Referring to the war situation between Russia and Ukraine, the NBR chairman said there is no reason to raise prices in the country's market because of it, but some groups try to take advantage of such situations.

Top News

furniture / steel industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

7h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

8h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

9h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

11h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused