State economic zones attract investment proposals worth over $22b: Beza chairman 

The state-run economic zones – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Srihatta Economic Zone, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Maheshkhali Economic Zone and Sabrang Tourism Park – have attracted more than $21.17 billion worth of investment proposals.

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun disclosed the information during a views exchange meeting organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said, "The present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has taken many significant steps to develop the economic zones of the country.

"The state-owned economic zones have so far generated over $21.17 billion worth of investment proposals. Besides, some $4 billion have already been invested in the 12 licensed private economic zones of the country."

"Total 29 industries have started commercial production at these zones. Some 61 others are currently under construction.

"Significant foreign investments have come through these zones from various countries including Japan, China, India, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, America, United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea, and Norway," he added.

