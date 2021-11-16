Sri Lankan FM interested in expanding trade in shipping sector

Economy

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 04:09 pm

Related News

Sri Lankan FM interested in expanding trade in shipping sector

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 04:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Prof Gamini Lakshman Peiris has expressed interest in expanding trade and commerce with Bangladesh in the shipping sector.

The foreign minister said this at a meeting with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at the Secretariat today.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

There is a possibility of expanding trade and commerce in the shipping sector of Bangladesh with Sri Lanka, said Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

He said, "The more space Bangladesh can occupy in the Bay of Bengal shipping line, the more the country will benefit. Sri Lanka will be able to reap benefits of the Bay Terminal of Chattogram Port to be completed by 2024 and Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Cox's Bazar by 2026. The foundation of Bangladesh's economy will be stronger."

Among others, Secretary to the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan Seneviratne were present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Affairs / Sri Lanka / Shipping Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

22h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10