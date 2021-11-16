Sri Lankan FM interested in expanding trade in shipping sector

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Prof Gamini Lakshman Peiris has expressed interest in expanding trade and commerce with Bangladesh in the shipping sector.

The foreign minister said this at a meeting with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at the Secretariat today.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

There is a possibility of expanding trade and commerce in the shipping sector of Bangladesh with Sri Lanka, said Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

He said, "The more space Bangladesh can occupy in the Bay of Bengal shipping line, the more the country will benefit. Sri Lanka will be able to reap benefits of the Bay Terminal of Chattogram Port to be completed by 2024 and Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Cox's Bazar by 2026. The foundation of Bangladesh's economy will be stronger."

Among others, Secretary to the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Sudharshan Seneviratne were present.