Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP

Sri Lanka, which is facing a spiralling foreign exchange crisis, has "approached" for a swap of $250 million, according to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"We are working on it, but have not made a final decision, especially amid the Russia-Ukraine war which has created uncertainty for import-dependent Bangladesh," Momen told NewsFirst in an interview on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC ministerial meetings in Colombo Tuesday (29 March).

Read More: Bangladesh becomes a lender for first time

Bangladesh has granted an extension to Sri Lanka for a $250 million swap negotiated last year, Momen said, without giving details.

Read More: Sri Lanka faces clear 'solvency problem': IMF Report