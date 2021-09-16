Spain interested in providing financial assistance for shipbuilding

The shipbuilding activities of Western Marine Shipyard Limited has been suspended for the last one and half years. The picture was taken recently from Karnaphuli River bank in Patiya area. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Spain has expressed interest in providing financial assistance to the shipbuilding sector of Bangladesh.

Spain also wants to invest in river cleaning vessels to help reduce river pollution in the country, read a press release.

Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas expressed his interest during his visit to the Minister of State for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, recently.

The state minister said, "Spain has experience in the shipbuilding and maritime sectors so their help will accelerate our progress."

Both parties also discussed various other affairs of mutual interest.