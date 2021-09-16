Spain interested in providing financial assistance for shipbuilding

Economy

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:44 pm

Related News

Spain interested in providing financial assistance for shipbuilding

Spain also wants to invest in the collection of river cleaning vessels

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:44 pm
The shipbuilding activities of Western Marine Shipyard Limited has been suspended for the last one and half years. The picture was taken recently from Karnaphuli River bank in Patiya area. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
The shipbuilding activities of Western Marine Shipyard Limited has been suspended for the last one and half years. The picture was taken recently from Karnaphuli River bank in Patiya area. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Spain has expressed interest in providing financial assistance to the shipbuilding sector of Bangladesh.

Spain also wants to invest in river cleaning vessels to help reduce river pollution in the country, read a press release.

Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas expressed his interest during his visit to the Minister of State for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, recently.

The state minister said, "Spain has experience in the shipbuilding and maritime sectors so their help will accelerate our progress."

Both parties also discussed various other affairs of mutual interest. 

Top News

Spain / shipbuilding

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

50m | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

55m | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents