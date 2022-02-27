Soybean meal exports will make meat, eggs costlier in Ramadan, farmers say

The price surge in animal feed, owing to the government's recent decision to allow soybean meal exports, is expected to drive up the price of dairy, poultry, and fish, in the coming Ramadan, farmers said on Sunday.

Given this potential outcome, the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) has urged the government to immediately stop exporting soybean meal, a major component of animal feed.

They made the demand in a press conference at the National Press Club on Sunday.

With the collapse of the global supply chain induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had suspended soybean meal exports last October, in response to demands from farmers in poultry, dairy and fisheries.

But exports of the key animal feed ingredient resumed on a case-by-case basis from 3 February, driving up domestic market prices for soy meal from Tk44-45 to Tk55-56 per kg.

The Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association said the government's decision is impacting the dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors. If this continues, many necessary commodities might become unaffordable for people.

Mohammad Imran Hossain, president of the association, said that if the price of one ingredient used in animal feed surges, business syndicates also raise the price of other ingredients.

According to farmers, soy meal accounts for 25-35% of animal feed.

According to Mohammad Imran, the annual demand for soy meal in our country is about 18 to 20 lakh metric tons, 75 to 80% of which comes from domestic production. The rest is imported.

"Our question is, why is export [of soybean meal] being allowed when we ourselves are dependent on imports," he said.

The BDFA president continued that an increase in production cost puts pressure on farmers which inevitably means an increase in food prices for consumers.

He said if soy meal exports are not stopped soon, the price of animal feed will go up and milk, eggs, meat and fish will rise during Ramadan, which is less than one and a half months away.