South Asia vulnerable to hidden debt: WB Report 

South Asia is more exposed to the risk of hidden debt because of heavy reliance on state-owned commercial banks (SOCBs), state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

These entities and other national and sub-national public entities conceal the region's vulnerability to accumulating unsustainable levels of debt, according to a new World Bank report released today.

However, the report titled "Hidden Debt: Solutions to Avert the Next Financial Crisis in South Asia" offered key areas for policy actions and concrete reforms that can help governments leverage public capital more responsibly, reads a press release.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted South Asia's rising levels of public debt. The region is more exposed to the risk of hidden debt because it relies heavily on the governments' involvement in markets to aid economic development," said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for South Asia.

"But the crisis demonstrates the critical importance of the judicious use of debt-financed public commitments and debt transparency to build back better, more sustainably, and more equitably," he added.

"The efficiency of South Asian state-owned banks and other state-owned enterprises is well below the international benchmark," said World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia Hans Timmer.

He noted that governments should clearly separate the social and commercial objectives of these enterprises in order to reduce inefficiencies while maintaining socially beneficial investments.

World Bank Lead Economist Martin Melecky who authored the report said, "In episodes of systemic shock—such as the global financial crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic—when many banks experience distress simultaneously, private banks deleverage and curtail lending, while state-owned commercial banks receive capital and debt support from the state to continue or increase lending."

He highlighted that this short-term stabilizing function comes at the cost of crowding out other social spending as public funds get spent on bank recapitalisation and significant credit misallocation.

The report estimated that a systemic macro-financial crisis can trigger PPP failures that would cost South Asian countries more than 4% of revenues.

World Bank proposed that downside risks of leveraging public capital can be mitigated and the upside benefits enhanced through four key avenues for reform: purpose, incentives, transparency and accountability.

