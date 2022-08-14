Sought info on 67 Bangladeshis from Swiss banks, got only one: BFIU tells HC

Information on the deposits of total 67 Bangladeshis, involved in alleged money laundering, was sought from the banks in Switzerland, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) told the High Court (HC) today.

However, Swiss authorities only provided the details of one individual, the country's financial intelligence agency added in its report to the HC following a suo moto move by the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat.

Earlier on 11 August, the same HC bench asked the BFIU and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) why they did not seek information about the individual Bangladeshis who had deposited money in Swiss banks and instructed them to submit a report on Sunday (14 August).

According to the report submitted on Sunday morning, BFIU, in a letter, requested its Swiss counterpart for information on reported money launders and their accounts in the banks located in Switzerland on 17 June last, reports media.

All kinds of initiatives were taken to collect information about Bangladeshi money launderers and several letters were sent to the concerned Swiss banks in this regard, the report added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, last week, said Bangladesh sought information on the deposits of Bangladeshi money in the Swiss banks, but the Swiss side did not respond to the query.

Momen made the remarks this after his conversation on the issue with Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin.

The foreign minister said he advised the governor and the finance ministry to come up with the statements as confusion arose following some media reports quoting Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

Momen said it is not true that Bangladesh did not seek information from Switzerland.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard at a DCAB Talk recently said any estimate on deposits of Bangladeshi money in the Swiss banks is "purely speculative" and no conclusion can be drawn on the basis of media and other reports.

Responding to a question on information exchange on the issue, she said Switzerland is really committed to implementing international standards. In accordance with these international standards they can have some specific regulations and agreements also with the country to exchange this type of information, she said.

"So that is something should be developed," said the ambassador, adding that they have been providing to the government all the information regarding how to reach an agreement on these matters but no request has been submitted regarding any particular funding.