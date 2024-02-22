Some pressure to repay foreign loans, but not worrisome: Finance minister

According to Economic Relations Division (ERD) data, Bangladesh paid a total of $2.67 billion in interest and principal on loans to various development partners in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), compared to $2.01 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. Photo: Collected

The government is under some pressure to pay back the foreign loans but the situation is not grim yet, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said today (22 February).

The foreign loans are being repaid, he said in response to a query from reporters during a press briefing at his office in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital following a meeting with an International Organization for Migration (IOM) delegation.

According to Economic Relations Division (ERD) data, Bangladesh paid a total of $2.67 billion in interest and principal on loans to various development partners in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), compared to $2.01 billion in the previous fiscal year.

According to officials concerned, the amount of loan repayment has surged in the ongoing fiscal as the grace periods for many loans have ended.

Besides, interest payments have also increased due to the increase in interest rates on market-based loans. 

According to the ERD's projection, Bangladesh will have to pay a total of $3.56 billion in the upcoming FY24.

Moreover, debt payments will increase to $4.21 billion and $4.72 billion in FY25 and FY26, respectively.

Meanwhile, responding to another question, Minister Abul Hassan said there is some uneasiness about inflation. "We want to see inflation go down. But some things do not progress quickly."

He said the new government has taken many decisions to improve the economic situation, but those are yet to be implemented.

The minister on 20 February returned home after attending the annual conference of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Italy.

Speaking about the conference, he said among the countries that receive assistance from IFAD, Bangladesh receives the most.

"So far, Bangladesh has received assistance of about $2 billion from the development agency.

"The amount of this assistance will increase in the future," he added.

Speaking about his meeting with the IOM delegation, he said the migration agency will continue to help Bangladesh in areas of migration among other things.

