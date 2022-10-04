Software migration: Ctg Customs’ activities to remain shut for 12 hrs

Taxation activities at the Chattogram Custom House will remain closed for 12 hours, from 8pm on 14 October, due to the migration process of the Automated System for Customs Data (Asycuda) World System.

During the migration to the software, developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for an integrated customs management system, bills of entry submission, customs clearance, duty payment and delivery of goods from the port will remain closed.

The Chattogram Custom House has informed the matter to all the stakeholders through e-mail and SMS.

"Due to the migration to The migration of Asycuda system all activities under the software will be closed for 12-hour and all concerned at the field level have been informed," Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Mahfuz Alam told The Business Standard.

Automation process in the Chattogram Custom House started in 1995 to speed up the import-export activities of the Chattogram port. The Asycuda World system has been introduced at the Chattogram Customs in 2013

Since the inception of the system, after importing goods from overseas countries, all formalities including customs clearance are being done online.

The office of National Board of Revenue at Kakrail in Dhaka controls the Asycuda World System. All ports of the country including Chattogram operate under this software.