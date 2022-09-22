Skilled workers can earn more remittance than unskilled ones: Imran

Economy

BSS
22 September, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:38 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad today said the foreign exchange reserve in Bangladesh Bank did not decrease due to the inflow of remittance.

Remittance amounting to $2 billion came in the country in July this year while another $2 billion in August and $1 billion in 15 days in September, he added.

The minister said this while inaugurating a technical training centre in Melandah Upazila of the district as chief guest.

He said a skilled worker can earn more remittance than an unskilled worker.

"Remittance will increase if skilled workers go abroad," he said adding that training centers will develop skilled manpower that will bring more remittance for the country.

He said under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina such training centers are being set up for developing the youth as worthy citizens.

Among others, Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Mirza Azam, MP, Secretary of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Deputy Commissioner Shrabosti Roy and Administrator of Zila Parishad Faruk Ahammed Chowdhury spoke at the meeting.

