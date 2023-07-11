Six trade bodies urge govt to pursue extension of Black Sea grain deal

Economy

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

Six trade bodies urge govt to pursue extension of Black Sea grain deal

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 05:35 pm
British Royal Navy&#039;s Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Smolentsev
British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender arrives at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Smolentsev

Six business chambers in Bangladesh have urged the government to strongly pursue the extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) agreement terming it a vital lifeline for global food security.

The BSGI deal negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey allows Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain through the Black Sea amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The deal is set to expire on 17 July.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, six business entities including  the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the International Chamber of Commerce – Bangladesh (ICC-B), the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), and the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have urge an extension to the deal. 

They said Bangladesh and other countries would face risks if the initiative is not renewed.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the FBCCI, Mahbubur Rahman, president of the ICC-B, Md Saiful Islam, president of the MCCI, Sameer Sattar, president of the DCCI, Mahbubul Alam, president of the CCCI and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of the FICCI, signed the statement.

The BSGI has facilitated, to date, more than 32 million metric tonnes of foodstuffs to be exported from three Ukrainian ports to 45 countries across three continents – with the proportion of wheat exported through the Black Sea to least developed economies remaining largely unchanged from pre-war levels. As a direct result of this trade through the Black Sea – as well as exports of food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation – the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that global food prices have dropped by 22% since March 2022.

Crucially, the World Food Programme is once again procuring wheat from Ukraine at the same volumes as in 2021 – purchasing nearly 700,000 tonnes through the Black Sea Grain Initiative to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Continued facilitation of Ukrainian and Russian exports of food and fertilizers thus remains crucial to global food security. By extension, any lapse in the BSGI risks severely jeopardising the availability and affordability of food for millions around the world: a situation that will have truly damaging social, economic and – above all – human consequences.

Top News

Black Sea grain deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

5h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

8h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

47m | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

21h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency