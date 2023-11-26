Sino-Malaysian Co to invest $14.55 million to produce mattress in Bepza EZ

Economy

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:48 pm

Related News

Sino-Malaysian Co to invest $14.55 million to produce mattress in Bepza EZ

This company will produce 1.8 lac pcs of Spring Mattress & Foam Mattress annually. 600 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:48 pm
Officials of Bepza and Vernon &amp; Oliver Furniture Company Limited at an agreement signing ceremony at Bepza Complex, Dhaka on 26 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Officials of Bepza and Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited at an agreement signing ceremony at Bepza Complex, Dhaka on 26 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited, a China-Malaysia-owned company, will invest $14.55 million in the Bepza Economic Zone to produce mattresses.

An agreement was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited at Bepza Complex, Dhaka today (26 November 2023) in this regard, reads a press statement.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of BEPZA, and Lee Wai Choong, managing director of Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

This company will be the first mattress manufacturing industry among the export procession zones and Bepza EZ.

Bepza Executive Chairman thanked Vernon & Oliver Furniture Company for choosing Bepza EZ as their investment destination and wished their successful operation.

This company will produce 1.8 lac pcs of Spring Mattress & Foam Mattress annually. 600 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, Bepza encourages the investors to produce diversified products reducing the single dependency on garments. Bepza authority has so far approved a total of 24 enterprises to establish industries in the economic zone. Most of them will produce diversified products. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is $510.2 million.

Among others, Executive Directors ANM Foyzul Haque, Md Tanvir Hossain, Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

Bangladesh

BEPZA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

27m | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

11h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

1h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

Tk28,854cr provision shortfall in nine banks

4h | TBS Economy
Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

Govt. intensifies efforts to bolster food security amid economic turmoil

4h | TBS Economy