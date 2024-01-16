Shoeb Chowdhury made chairman of FBCCI standing committee on press, media

UNB
16 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:28 pm

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has selected Shoeb Chowdhury for the post of Chairman of the FBCCI standing committee on “press and media.”

The FBCCI expressed hope that Shoeb Chowdhury and his committee members would play a significant role in bringing new insights and innovative ideas in the press and media sector in the country, according to a letter issued on 15 January and signed by Md Alamgir, secretary General of FBCCI.

The apex trade body also hoped that the standing committee under Shoeb Chowdhury's leadership will be working diligently to identify the challenges of the sector and suggest ways and means to improve it.

Shoeb Chowdhury is chairman, Editorial Board of The Asian Age, chief editor of Daily Deshkal, former director of FBCCI, former senior vice president of Bangladesh Software and Information Services (BASIS), treasurer of Editors Guild Bangladesh, vice president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), said a media release on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, Shoeb Chowdhury is honorary consul of Republic of Malta and vice president of Consular Corps in Bangladesh.

He is president of Bangladesh Fencing Federation and adviser to Special Olympics Bangladesh.

The Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), and other organisations comprising media outlets, short films and movies are also included in the FBCCI.

 

