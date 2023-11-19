ShareTrip launches ST Pay, honours partners

ShareTrip, a prominent travel tech platform in Bangladesh, is charting its course towards becoming a lifestyle brand, introducing innovative features such as ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay), a pioneering digital payment solution in the country's travel management industry.

ST Pay encompasses a range of advantageous financial tools that promise to elevate the user experience. Additionally, ShareTrip has rolled out a host of new features, including vouchers, a shopping platform, mobile recharge, bill payment, and more.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emphasised the significance of ShareTrip's contributions to the tech and travel sectors.

During the grand celebration of its 4th anniversary at a city hotel yesterday, ShareTrip announced a second round of investment from Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL).

ShareTrip recently unveiled a revamped website with a slew of innovative features aimed at redefining the travel experience. Among these features is the highly integrated ST Pay, a digital payment solution designed to streamline financial transactions for users.

The newly introduced service options, including Shop, Voucher, Mobile Recharge, and Pay Bill, are now conveniently accessible with just a tap on the ShareTrip app. Launched during the 4th-anniversary celebration, these features reflect ShareTrip's renewed commitment to enhancing the overall user experience.

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "With the introduction of ST Pay under ShareTrip, we're not just redefining the travel industry but also fostering a smarter economy in Bangladesh. ShareTrip App users can now enjoy added benefits, simplifying their day-to-day life."

The app now allows users to purchase or send vouchers as gifts, shop from a diverse array of top brands, recharge their mobile balance, and pay utility bills online through ST Pay or other available payment gateways with just a single tap.

Meanwhile, Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL), the flagship venture capital backed by the ICT Division, has once again invested in ShareTrip, building upon the success witnessed in 2022.

Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Ltd declared the strategic investment during the event, highlighting its aim to fortify ShareTrip's market position through the introduction of its new service portfolio, ST Pay.

At the event, ShareTrip honoured its partners with 43 awards in different categories, including airlines, hotels, agents, financial institutions, corporate entities, telcos, and more.