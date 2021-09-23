Shahriar Alam seeks duty-free access of Bangladeshi products in US market

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ministry, Shahriar Alam sought duty-free access of Bangladeshi products in the US market.

The state minister came up with the request in a meeting with Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State of the USA along with other ministers and senior officials from Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

In the meeting, State Minister Alam highlighted the social and economic progress achieved by Bangladesh even during the COVID-19 situation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release of the Foreign Ministry.

He talked about the climate challenges faced by Bangladesh and other climate vulnerable countries, and the pioneering role played by Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.

The issue of Rohingya crisis was also raised in the meeting, and State Minister Alam called upon the international community, including the USA, to take urgent steps for ensuring safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

On bilateral issue, Shahriar Alam raised the issue of deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu now living in the USA.

Recalling the earlier visit of Wendy Sherman to Bangladesh as the Assistant Secretary of State, State Minister Alam invited her to visit Bangladesh again in her new capacity.

Sherman thanked State Minister Alam for his substantive remarks, and recalling the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and the USA, assured him of working further closely with Bangladesh in the coming days.

During the meeting Md Shahriar Alam also congratulated Ambassador Donald Lu, the newly appointed US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

Earlier in the day, State Minister Shahriar Alam participated in the Ministerial meeting of the Community of Democracies. In the meeting State Minister Alam informed the Ministers of the actions taken by Bangladesh to establish, uphold, and strengthen democracy.

Shahriar Alam emphasised on the importance of inclusivity and equality for ensuring democracy. He also highlighted the role that international community should play for strengthening global rule of law and multilateralism.

State Minister Shahriar Alam is now in New York for participating at the 76th United Nations General Assembly as a member of the Bangladesh delegation led by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.