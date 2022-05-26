Serbia keen to invest in food storage industry in Bangladesh

Economy

BSS
26 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 08:43 pm

Related News

Serbia keen to invest in food storage industry in Bangladesh

BSS
26 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 08:43 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

The European country Serbia has shown its interest to invest in the food storage industry of Bangladesh.

The visiting Serbian Foreign Affairs minister Nikola Selakovic expressed his deep interest in a courtesy call on the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu on Thursday morning at a city hotel, said a press release.

During the meeting, the minister said his country's storage companies are one of the best in the world.

Bangladesh can also benefit from Serbia's investment in this sector, he added.

Mentioning that Serbia has free trade agreements with Europe, the Eurasian Economic Union and Turkey, Bangladesh may benefit by establishing joint ventures and export at zero duty to those free trade countries.

He also expressed interest in signing two agreements on double taxation and investment protection and promotion with the government of Bangladesh to increase bilateral trade.

Serbia is also keen to take skilled and semi-skilled manpower from Bangladesh in construction and agriculture sector, the minister added.
 
At the same time, the minister urged Bangladeshi students to go to Serbia to study agricultural engineering as the country provides world best facilities of its kind.
 
Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that 30 percent of agricultural products are wasted in Bangladesh every year due to lack of packaging, transportation and storage.

The country has cold storage only for potatoes. There are no such facilities in case of other crops.

 Serbia's investment in building storage facilities will open up the door of technology transfer, he added.

The two sides also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the FBCCI soon.

The meeting also discussed import of sunflower seeds, contract cultivation of wheat in Serbia, and establishment of the Serbian Embassy in Dhaka.

 Among others, Serbia's assistant minister for Bilateral Relations Vladimir Maric, Foreign Minister's Adviser Ivan Jaksic, FBCCI Vice-President Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Amzad Hossain, Shomi Kaiser, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Abul Kasem Khan and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were all present at the meeting.

Top News

Serbia / food storage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

11h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

12h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

8m | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

53m | Videos
Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

58m | Videos
5 latest exciting movies

5 latest exciting movies

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh