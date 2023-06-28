Seasonal business for Eid-ul-Adha picks up steam

Economy

Jahir Rayhan
28 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 09:25 pm

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The sales of various types of cattle feed and animal slaughtering equipment, and other tools have gained momentum across the capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha.

Different types of sharp knives, machetes (chapati), kitchen knives (boti), log-seat (khatha), and mats (chatai), are now being sold in the markets and temporary makeshift shops.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

During visits to markets in the capital, The Business Standard correspondent found seasonal traders were also displaying and selling slaughtering tools, accessories, cattle feed, log-seat for cutting meat, and mat (chatai), considering the high demand for the items to customers.

A piece of mat (chatai) was sold at Tk170-200 each, while log-seat made of old tamarind wood prices ranged from Tk200 to Tk500 each on the day.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The traders said they were getting a good response from the customers and expecting to draw a higher number of clients by tomorrow (Wednesday).

Buyers are seen buying hay, grass, and husks for feeding the sacrificial animals. Many people are buying knives for slaughtering animals. And wood chips for cutting meat. Log-seat for cutting the meat.

Talking with Mohammad Jummon, a log-seat seller at Ambagan of Moghbazar, he said he is a butcher by profession. During Eid-ul-Adha, he sells log-seat made of tamarind wood for cutting the meat. This year he brought products worth Tk1.10 lakh to sell. He is selling log-seat for Tk200 to 500.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Muhammad Yusuf's main occupation is carpentering. This time he bought cattle feed worth about Tk3 lakh wholesale.

He said, "We are getting a good response from the customers. I have sold about Tk50,000 in the last two days. The sales will hopefully increase several times on the eve of Eid (Wednesday), the trader at Karwan Bazar, told TBS.

According to the information of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, a total of 24.91 lakh cattle including around 11.68 lakh cows-buffaloes and 13.23 lakh goats-sheep were sacrificed in the Dhaka division in 2022. Although such cattle are sacrificed this year, the animal feed market is Tk100 crore even if each person buys cattle feed worth Tk400.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

On the other hand, blacksmiths in most of the city areas, including Karwan Bazar, Magbazar, and Hatirpool, are passing a busy time manufacturing and selling these tools.

Standard slaughtering knives were selling at Tk800 each weighing one kilogram, while special machete prices for Tk1,000 each, and sacrificial animal skinning knives were trading at prices between Tk150 and Tk300 each at the municipality blacksmith market in Karwan Bazar. 

Blacksmiths attributed the high prices of raw materials to the price hike in slaughtering tools.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Mohammad Harun, president of the municipality blacksmith market traders' association, said the price of MS rod has almost doubled compared to last year. Around Tk2.50 lakh to 3 lakh are sold around Eid-ul-Adha.

There are 12 shops in the market. Around 15 shops on the footpath next to the market are also selling slaughtering tools including choppers, and knives, he added. 

Mohammad Roni, a buyer who came from the Mirpur area, told TBS that "Everything is available here. I bought a chapati, and a sacrificial animal skinning knife for Tk800."

Eid-ul-Adha

