Saving certificate investors withdraw Tk3,500cr more than their deposits in Jul-Feb FY23

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
30 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Saving certificate investors withdraw Tk3,500cr more than their deposits in Jul-Feb FY23

Sakhawat Prince
30 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:29 pm

Saving certificate investors have withdrawn Tk3,510 crore higher than what they have invested over the first eight months of FY23, according to latest Bangladesh Bank data, thanks to ongoing inflationary pressure, reduced interest rates, and new investment conditions.

The saving certificates saw a withdrawal of Tk59,372 crore against Tk55,862 crore of deposits during the July-February period. The situation in the previous Covid-hit fiscal year was even better than it.

In the same period of FY22, investments on the savings certificates increased by around Tk14,689 crore as people invested Tk71,056 crore against the withdrawal of Tk56,366 crore.Sector insiders and economists believe that the prolonged dollar shortage has triggered inflation and increased living costs, while the earnings of most people have been unchanged. In addition to that, the dollar crisis also affected capital machinery imports and the operation of new factories, which slowed down employment generation. To survive in such a tough economic situation, people are spending their life savings, which has been reflected in the latest data.

The government made tax identification number (TIN) mandatory for above Tk5 lakh investment on savings certificates which was another reason behind the fall in investment, they said. On interest rates, they observed that many banks are now offering higher interest rates than the reduced interest rates of saving certificates.

"There are two main reasons for the low investment in savings bonds. One is lower government borrowing targets through saving tools, and the other is inflationary pressure," said Mohammad Shah Alam, director of the Department of National Savings.

"If you go to the commodity markets, you can understand why investment in savings bonds has been on the decline. The prices of all kinds of goods have increased but people's incomes remained the same. So, they are losing savings," he told The Business Standard.

Generally middle-class people invest in saving certificates. Besides, there are some women who have no source of income except some savings, he added. "Besides, everyone now needs tax certificates to invest above Tk5 lakh on saving tools, it also contributed to the decline in fresh investment in the sector."

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, believes that lower-income people with their backs against the wall are forced to withdraw savings to manage everyday life expenses. "Many of the investors are also reluctant to obtain TIN certificates for the investment."

On saving certificate investment limits, he said reduced investment limits have been discouraging investments on saving certificates.

It is worth mentioning that the point-to-point inflation, which has been on the decline with some fluctuations after hitting a decade-high in August last year, rose 0.21 percentage points to 8.78% in February, according to the latest data.

The overall inflation rate stayed above 8% for the past seven months despite the fall, causing significant discomfort for consumers.

Top News

national saving certificates / investment withdrawal / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

12h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

14h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

46m | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

3h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

5h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year