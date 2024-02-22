Saudi ties to expand beyond manpower, Hajj with renewed investment interest: Hasan

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:46 pm

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Saudi Arabia has reiterated its interest in investing in Bangladesh, which can add a new dimension to bilateral relations apart from manpower export and Hajj, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

Speaking to reporters at his foreign ministry office in the capital on Thursday, he also said Saudi Arabia was promised 300 acres of land in the economic zone for investment, and they asked for another 300 acres. 

Earlier in the day, the minister had been paid separate courtesy calls by Saudi Ambassador in Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, Egyptian Ambassador Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy and Acting High Commissioner of Australia Nardia Simpson.

In the meeting with the Saudi ambassador, Bangladesh also proposed providing agriculturists and others to play a role in the "Saudi Green Initiative."

The foreign minister also said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has accepted the invitation to visit Bangladesh and the matter may be finalised in the second half of this year.

In the meeting with the Egyptian ambassador, on the occasion of celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Egypt, the minister said the Middle Eastern country wanted to grow jute in their country and had sought Bangladesh's cooperation in this regard.

"We have said that we will cooperate fully in this matter," he said.

Regarding discussions with Australia, the minister said talks took place regarding investment in the ICT and leather sectors. 

"I called upon Australia, our major development partner, to invest in economic zones. Besides, the issue of exporting skilled manpower from Bangladesh was also discussed."

'US veto on Gaza ceasefire deeply disappointing'

Asked about his reaction to the US veto of the ceasefire resolution in Gaza raised by the United Nations Security Council, the foreign minister said gross violations of human rights were being committed in Palestine. 

"Some talk about the safety of Israelis, then where is the safety of these Palestinian women and children, the rights of Palestinians? We have very friendly relations with the US but this veto is deeply disappointing," he said

