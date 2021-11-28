Saudi delegation in Dhaka to join International Investment Summit

Economy

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 12:04 pm

A 10- member Saudi delegation led by their Transport Minister Engr Saleh Nasser A Alduhailan reached Dhaka last night to attend the International Investment Summit. 

Vice Minister for Investment Badr Ibrahim LBadr, President of Saudi Sea Ports Authority Omar Hariri along with other dignitaries are attending the Summit to be held on 28- 29 November which is being hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Members of Saudi Investors also include representatives from Saudi private and public sectors like ACWA Power, Engineering Dimension II LLC, Red Sea Gateway Terminal etc.

Saudi investors are particularly invested in various projects including infrastructure, power and energy sectors.

