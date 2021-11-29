Saudi company to invest $1.5b in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabian company Engineering Dimensions will invest $1.5b to Bangladesh.
Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirajul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.
The Saudi company will jointly invest in two companies in Bangladesh.
The Engineering Dimensions will invest in sugar, fertilizer and beverage industries in Chittagong along with Dipan Engineering. It will also set up a large scale cement factory with Titas Enterprise.