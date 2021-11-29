Saudi Arabia keen on increasing investment in Bangladesh: Saudi Minister

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser of Saudi Arabia said his country is keen to increase its investment in Bangladesh.

"Saudi Arabia is keen to increase investment in Bangladesh and I will inform our government about Beza's headway to facilitate investment from the kingdom," he said on Monday during a visit to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

The Saudi minister lauded the activities of Beza and the initiative of the incumbent government for setting up the planned industrial city.

A 14-member Saudi delegation, led by Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, went to BSMSN by a special helicopter and visited the special economic zone proposed for Saudi Arabia there and different establishments as well, said a press release.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) is developing the industrial city on about 33,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The Saudi Minister came to Bangladesh to join the International Investment Summit 2021 held on Sunday as a special guest.

During the visit, Beza officials have arranged a PowerPoint presentation, highlighting various development works at BSMSN, investment proposal, and installation of industry, Beza's one-stop service centre and management of services.

Beza is setting up all required installations in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Tk5400 crore, funded by the World Bank.

The industrial city is only 10 kilometres from Dhaka-Chattogram highway and 65 kilometres from Chattogram city, the commercial hub of the country.

BSMSN will have various world-class facilities --including a power plant, seaport, central waste management/central water purifier, residential area, commercial area, university and hospital.

Beza, with the support of departments concerned in the government, has developed the lands and constructed connecting roads, protection embankments and bridges and also set up a gas supply line for the industrial city.