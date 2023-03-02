Salman seeks more Saudi investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has urged businessmen of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to invest more in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh government is ensuring all sorts of support to the investors in the country. The government is providing investment-friendly policies and various benefits to the investors," he said while meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Engineer Khalid Al-Falih in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Salman praised the recent unprecedented socio-economic development of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030.

He expressed hope that the investment and trade between the two countries will increase in the coming days.

At that time, the Saudi investment minister reiterated the assurance of Saudi Arabia's continued support to Bangladesh.

Later, Salman F Rahman met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Prince Sultan bin Khalid Al Saud.