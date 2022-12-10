Salman F Rahman urges UK entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:03 pm

Salman F Rahman urges UK entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman has urged UK entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh's environment-friendly sector including the recycling industry.

"UK businessmen can benefit from the favourable environment that Bangladesh has created for investment," said Salman F Rahman at a high-level round table meeting on "Trade, Growth and Partnership" organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London on Wednesday.

Salman F Rahman, who participated in the programme as chief guest, highlighted various facts and statistics of the unprecedented economic development of Bangladesh in the past decade. 

"We need huge investment in the recycling industry, especially for recycling in the garment sector," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of foreign investment in the recycling industry and institutional capacity building in Bangladesh's capital market and health sector, as well as in digital banking.

Referring to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), which is currently widely discussed across the world, he said there is a large scope for long-term investment in ESG risk management and opportunities in Bangladesh.

Salman F Rahman said, "The government has already made repatriation of profits much easier for foreign investors and now there are no barriers to repatriation of profits for listed companies."

Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem highlighted the profitable investment opportunities for UK entrepreneurs in various sectors including Bangladesh environment-friendly business and trade. 

She said the Bangladesh High Commission, London is always ready to provide necessary information, advice and other support in this regard.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and Ben Mellor, director of India and Indo Pacific Ocean Directorate, FCDO, highlighted the importance of increasing and diversifying bilateral investment and trade between Bangladesh and the UK.

