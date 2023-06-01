Salary hikes should be logically equitable for both public and private sector employees: Abdul Mazid

Economy

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

Salary hikes should be logically equitable for both public and private sector employees: Abdul Mazid

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:58 pm
Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former chairman, National Board of Revenue. TBS Sketch
Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former chairman, National Board of Revenue. TBS Sketch

Former chairman of the National Board of Revenue Muhammad Abdul Mazid has urged the government to assess the impacts of salary hikes for government employees on the private sector. 

Citing news reports, he said government employees' salaries are going to be increased at a percentage rate following the unabated inflation.

Speaking at a television talk-show today, Mazid said, "Perhaps there is a rationale, at least from the government officials' side, for the salary hike as the last pay scale was announced in 2015. 
 
"But we all can remember how the pay scale penetrated the commodity market, particularly the food market, while the private sector employees were affected most because of being spared from a similar salary hike."

He said, "Before increasing the salary of government officials, I believe, the government should understand whether it is adaptive too to the private sector or not. Only the salary hike for the government employees will otherwise be discriminatory to the private sector people." 

About inflation, Mazid said that the current inflation rate is around 9% and it is about to increase to two digits soon. 

He said the budget will set a 6% rate of inflation target, depending on the consistent GDP growth at 7.5%

"However, the most challenging part of this budget will be the imbalance between GDP growth expectation and the increasing trend of inflation. It will eat the entire benefit of GDP growth and the common people will not be relieved from price hike, if the inflation rate is brought under control," Mazid said, adding that the target [limiting inflation rate within 6%] is noble but it needs to be substantiated through evidence and results. 

Mazid also expressed his concern about limiting import of raw materials as he predicted that it would increase the production cost of industrial products and further increase the commodity prices.

Budget

Salary hike / BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

43m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria