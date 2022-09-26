Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-Dubai direct cargo ship 

Economy

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 06:13 pm

Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Saif Powertec Limited is set to launch the country's first direct cargo ship on Chattogram-Dubai route. 

To this effect, an agreement was signed on Sunday (25 September) between Saif Powertec's subsidiary Saif Maritime LLC, a registered company in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi Port Group's Safeen Feeder.

As per the agreement, Safeen Maritime will use three container feeder vessels of Safeen Feeder for 15 years.

Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin, managing director of Saif Powertech, said through this agreement, the transport time of import-export containers will come down to 18-20 days from 45 days.

"These three ships can transport 10,000 containers per month. Besides, the ships will directly land containers in Bangladesh, saving the transportation cost by $150-$200 per container," he told TBS.

The three ships carrying containers are scheduled to arrive at Chattogram Port in December, he added. 

According to Saif Powertec, the company will earn Tk200 crore and profit Tk25 crore per ship by transporting containers.

Earlier, Saif Powertec launched bulk carriers on the said route. There are currently three bulk carriers running and five more in March next year.
 

