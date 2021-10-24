S Korea to provide $700 million soft loan to Bangladesh

South Korea will provide Bangladesh with $700 million soft loan support to help the latter's economy recover from Covid-19 shocks.

Two countries signed a framework arrangement on the loan assistant at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) conference room at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagor in the capital on Sunday.

ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh LEE Jang-Keun signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

This loan amount will be disbursed by the Korea Exim Bank by 2025.

The rate of interest under the soft loan programme is .01% to .05% and the maturity period is 40 years, including a grace period of 15 years.

