S Korea to provide $700 million soft loan to Bangladesh

Economy

24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

S Korea to provide $700 million soft loan to Bangladesh

This loan amount will be disbursed by the Korea Exim Bank by 2025

24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
S Korea to provide $700 million soft loan to Bangladesh

South Korea will provide Bangladesh with $700 million soft loan support to help the latter's economy recover from Covid-19 shocks.

Two countries signed a framework arrangement on the loan assistant at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) conference room at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagor in the capital on Sunday. 

ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh LEE Jang-Keun signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

This loan amount will be disbursed by the Korea Exim Bank by 2025.   

The rate of interest under the soft loan programme is .01% to .05% and the maturity period is 40 years, including a grace period of 15 years.
 

Top News

south korea / Soft Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly