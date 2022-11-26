Ryad Yousuf becomes first Bangladeshi partner of Goldman Sachs 

Ryad Yousuf. Photo: Collected

Ryad Yousuf, a Bangladesh-born banker in London, has recently become one of the partners of Goldman Sachs, the elite American multinational investment bank and financial services company.

Goldman Sachs recently revealed its class of 2022 partners, where Ryad Yousuf was listed, reports multiple media outlets.

In 2011, Yousuf joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director from Deutsche Bank. He was the director at Deutsche Bank for seven years.

He is now serving as co-head of emerging market sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to reports, Yousuf was born and brought up in Bangladesh and moved to the US when he was 16.

He is the first person from Bangladesh to become a partner at the bank.

