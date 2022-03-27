Rwanda’s infrastructure sector promising for Bangladeshi investors: DCCI

Bangladeshi investors have a good prospect in the growing infrastructure sector of Rwanda, Africa's one of the promising countries, said Arman Haque, senior vice-president at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.

"Since Rwanda is a member of the East African Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, Bangladesh can explore opportunities and forge collaboration with Rwanda in order to access other promising markets in the African continent," he said.

Arman was speaking at a meeting of the DCCI with the High Commissioner of Rwanda Mukangira Jacqueline based in New Delhi at the DCCI Gulshan Center.

He also requested Rwanda's importers to import steel, cement, eco-friendly brick, PVC pipe, electrical cable and skilled construction workers from Bangladesh, said a press release.

"Besides, generic medicine, jute, contract farming and furniture have a good prospect for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Rwanda," Arman said, adding the bilateral trade volume between the two countries is very insignificant.

He assured the high commissioner that the Dhaka chamber will extend its fullest cooperation in facilitating any business delegation from Rwanda.

Mukangira Jacqueline said the existing trade relation with Bangladesh is very friendly and it will continue in future as well, added the press release.

She also said Rwanda is the second-fastest growing economy in Africa and fifth in the east African region in terms of creating network readiness.

The high commissioner mentioned that in Rwanda an entrepreneur can avail of company registration in less than six hours.

She invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in Rwanda with a view to capturing a large African market.

Later, she urged for stronger collaboration between the businessmen of both countries.

Mukangira Jacqueline called upon the Dhaka chamber to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in Rwanda.

She also called for frequent exchange of business delegation of both parties.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and Second Counsellor of the High Commission of Rwanda Irakoze Prosper were also present during the meeting.