Rwanda’s infrastructure sector promising for Bangladeshi investors: DCCI

Economy

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Rwanda’s infrastructure sector promising for Bangladeshi investors: DCCI

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 04:58 pm
Rwanda’s infrastructure sector promising for Bangladeshi investors: DCCI

Bangladeshi investors have a good prospect in the growing infrastructure sector of Rwanda, Africa's one of the promising countries, said Arman Haque, senior vice-president at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.

"Since Rwanda is a member of the East African Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, Bangladesh can explore opportunities and forge collaboration with Rwanda in order to access other promising markets in the African continent," he said.

Arman was speaking at a meeting of the DCCI with the High Commissioner of Rwanda Mukangira Jacqueline based in New Delhi at the DCCI Gulshan Center.

He also requested Rwanda's importers to import steel, cement, eco-friendly brick, PVC pipe, electrical cable and skilled construction workers from Bangladesh, said a press release.

"Besides, generic medicine, jute, contract farming and furniture have a good prospect for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Rwanda," Arman said, adding the bilateral trade volume between the two countries is very insignificant.

He assured the high commissioner that the Dhaka chamber will extend its fullest cooperation in facilitating any business delegation from Rwanda.

Mukangira Jacqueline said the existing trade relation with Bangladesh is very friendly and it will continue in future as well, added the press release.

She also said Rwanda is the second-fastest growing economy in Africa and fifth in the east African region in terms of creating network readiness.

The high commissioner mentioned that in Rwanda an entrepreneur can avail of company registration in less than six hours.

She invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in Rwanda with a view to capturing a large African market.

Later, she urged for stronger collaboration between the businessmen of both countries.

Mukangira Jacqueline called upon the Dhaka chamber to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in Rwanda.

She also called for frequent exchange of business delegation of both parties.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain and Second Counsellor of the High Commission of Rwanda Irakoze Prosper were also present during the meeting.

Top News

Rwanda / investment / DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles