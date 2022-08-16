Russian delegation to visit Bangladesh over crude oil import: Foreign Secretary

Economy

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:25 pm

Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that an expert delegation from Russia will be visiting Dhaka soon to decide on the issue of crude oil import from there. 

"Russian experts will visit the existing oil refineries in Bangladesh and analyse the methods and usefulness of oil imported from Russia refining here," he told the journalists at Foreign Ministry Tuesday (16 August). 

India is importing fuel oil from Russia, so Bangladesh may not have any technical problems in importing fuel oil from there, he added. 

However, the foreign secretary mentioned that the country may lack capacity. 

"If we can acquire the capacity to refine Russian crude oil, then we can also import oil from there. But that might be a bit time-consuming." 

Masud Bin Momen said the delegation will observe the local refineries during their visit. 

"We will work on updating the technical barriers that exist. We will soon sit with other ministries. Necessary coordination works will be completed swiftly," he told the journalists. 
The foreign secretary noted that, in line with the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign ministry has started looking for cheaper oil sources across multiple regions. 

 

