Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

Russia has revoked import sanctions on Bangladesh and resumed potato import from the country.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Russian Federation in Bangladesh issued Monday (7 March), the restrictions were lifted on 5 March.

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) resumed the import of potatoes from Bangladesh, the press release said.

The embassy also noted that the decision was made based on the assurance from Bangladeshi authorities responsible for quarantine and protection of plants.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy sat down with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque to discuss the expansion of the Bangladeshi export range of products to Russia.