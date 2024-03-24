Russia keen to recruit skilled Bangladeshi workers in shipbuilding industry: State minister

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:00 pm

The state minister highlighted the longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and Russia, expressing that sending workers to Russia would further strengthen the ties between the two countries

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Russia is keen to recruit skilled workers from Bangladesh for its shipbuilding industry, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (24 March).

He shared this information with the journalists after a meeting with the delegation of Russia's Livadiya Shipyard at the secretariat.

At that time, the Secretary of the Shipping Ministry Ruhul Amin, along with others, were present.

The state minister highlighted the longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and Russia, expressing that sending workers to Russia would further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

"We are eager to provide skilled manpower to Russia, particularly in the shipbuilding industry and various other sectors," said the state minister.

The state minister said that Russia wants to hire skilled manpower in various fields including the shipping industry.

In the first phase, they want to recruit 60 workers. Later, they will take more skilled manpower in phases.

"Russia will take care of accommodation and language learning of the workers," he said.

Shipbuilding Industry / Russia / Skilled Manpower

