Russia to export 3 lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Russia to export 3 lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:07 pm
Russia to export 3 lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh

Russia will export three lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh.

The decision was made during a meeting between Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky, and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar, at the Ministry of Food, on Thursday (11 August).

Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky paid a courtesy call on Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar at the ministry, says a press release of the food ministry. 

During the meeting, Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky said there were trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Russia. Using this opportunity, Russia was interested in playing a role in achieving food security in Bangladesh, he added.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder said relations between Russia and Bangladesh were good and this relationship was gradually expanding in various fields, including trade and investment, he added. 

The food minister thanked Russia for its interest in wheat exports and said it would play an important role in improving bilateral relations.

Bangladesh has not been able to import any wheat from Russia since the Ukraine war. 

Not only wheat but also fertilizer has not been imported from Russia due to payment complications. 

Before the war, Russia met about 20% of the demand for wheat in Bangladesh every year. The annual demand for wheat in the country is 58 lakh tonnes.

Top News

wheat / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system