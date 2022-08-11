Russia to export 3 lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh

Russia will export three lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh.

The decision was made during a meeting between Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky, and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar, at the Ministry of Food, on Thursday (11 August).

Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky paid a courtesy call on Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar at the ministry, says a press release of the food ministry.

During the meeting, Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky said there were trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Russia. Using this opportunity, Russia was interested in playing a role in achieving food security in Bangladesh, he added.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder said relations between Russia and Bangladesh were good and this relationship was gradually expanding in various fields, including trade and investment, he added.

The food minister thanked Russia for its interest in wheat exports and said it would play an important role in improving bilateral relations.

Bangladesh has not been able to import any wheat from Russia since the Ukraine war.

Not only wheat but also fertilizer has not been imported from Russia due to payment complications.

Before the war, Russia met about 20% of the demand for wheat in Bangladesh every year. The annual demand for wheat in the country is 58 lakh tonnes.