Rupali Chowdhury new president of BAPLC

Economy

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:36 pm

Rupali Chowdhury new president of BAPLC

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:36 pm
Rupali Haque Chowdhury, President and Syed M. Altaf Hussain, Vice President. Photo: Courtesy
Rupali Haque Chowdhury, President and Syed M. Altaf Hussain, Vice President. Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director (MD) of Berger Paints Bangladesh, has recently been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for the term 2024-2025.

The Association elected Syed M. Altaf Hussain, director, of Pragati Life Insurance, as its vice president.

The election was held recently under the supervision of the election board as per the election schedule & BAPLC election Rules in conformity with Trade Organization Rules, 1994.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BAPLC is the top body of the Companies listed with the Stock Exchanges of Bangladesh.

The other members of the executive committee include Shahjalal Islami Bank Chairman Mohammed Younus, Eastern Housing Chairman Manzurul Islam, Hamid Fabrics MD

Abdullah Al Mahmud, Baraka Power director Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury Aamra Networks MD and CEO Syed Farhad Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance MD and CEO Md Kyser Hamid, Gemini Sea Food MD Kazi Inam Ahmed, Baraka Patenga Power MD Monzur Kadir Shafi, Apex Foods MD Shahriar Ahmed, National Feed Mill director Adib Hossain Babul, Delta Life Insurance director Zeyad Rahman, Fareast Islami Life Insurance MD and CEO Md. Apel Mahmud, Pragati Insurance director Tajwar Muhammed Awal, Eastern Bank Company secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Unique Hotel & resorts Regulatory affairs director and Company Secretary Md. Sharif Hasan, Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company deputy general manager Noor Hossain Khan, Daffodil Computers Company secretary Md. Manir Hossain, Rangpur Foundry Company secretary Muhammad Aminur Rahman, and Peoples Insurance Company secretary Sk. Md. Sarfaraz Hossain. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

9h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

20h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

27m | TBS Economy
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

5h | TBS SPORTS
What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1d | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

23h | TBS Entertainment