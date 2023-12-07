Rupali Chowdhury new president of BAPLC

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director (MD) of Berger Paints Bangladesh, has recently been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for the term 2024-2025.

The Association elected Syed M. Altaf Hussain, director, of Pragati Life Insurance, as its vice president.

The election was held recently under the supervision of the election board as per the election schedule & BAPLC election Rules in conformity with Trade Organization Rules, 1994.

BAPLC is the top body of the Companies listed with the Stock Exchanges of Bangladesh.

The other members of the executive committee include Shahjalal Islami Bank Chairman Mohammed Younus, Eastern Housing Chairman Manzurul Islam, Hamid Fabrics MD

Abdullah Al Mahmud, Baraka Power director Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury Aamra Networks MD and CEO Syed Farhad Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance MD and CEO Md Kyser Hamid, Gemini Sea Food MD Kazi Inam Ahmed, Baraka Patenga Power MD Monzur Kadir Shafi, Apex Foods MD Shahriar Ahmed, National Feed Mill director Adib Hossain Babul, Delta Life Insurance director Zeyad Rahman, Fareast Islami Life Insurance MD and CEO Md. Apel Mahmud, Pragati Insurance director Tajwar Muhammed Awal, Eastern Bank Company secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Unique Hotel & resorts Regulatory affairs director and Company Secretary Md. Sharif Hasan, Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company deputy general manager Noor Hossain Khan, Daffodil Computers Company secretary Md. Manir Hossain, Rangpur Foundry Company secretary Muhammad Aminur Rahman, and Peoples Insurance Company secretary Sk. Md. Sarfaraz Hossain.