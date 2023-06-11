Role of BAB crucial to achieving $100b export target: Speakers

Economy

UNB
11 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:12 pm

Speakers at a discussion said the role of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) is crucial in attaining high export target of $100 billion by 2025-26.

They said this in a discussion meeting on the occasion of International Accreditation Day-2023 jointly organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) at DCCI auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest while Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar were present as special guests. Director General (Additional Secretary) of BAB Md Monwarul Islam chaired the programme. 

Nurul Majid said the motto of this year's accreditation day is "Accreditation: Supporting the Future of Global Trade" which is a very timely selection.

He said, "If we can maintain the quality of products and services, we can grab the international market easily. For the sake of the country and to create confidence in our products in the global competitive market, BAB is working relentlessly to create awareness."

Md Sameer Sattar said in the international market Bangladesh's total trade was $141.42 billion. Bangladesh is gradually progressing to an export oriented country from import dependent country.

In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh's export was more than $52.08 billion. And for this, export accreditation is a very important tool. To show the quality of specific products, there is a need for internationally accredited certificates and these certificates play a pivotal role in boosting exports, he said.

Accredited products or services can enter into any MRA "Mutual Recognition Arrangement" country easily. At present Accreditation is not an auxiliary but it is now a must for world trade.

BAB has taken initiative to get the membership of International Accreditation Forum (IAF), said Monwarul Islam.

