Roadshow begins in Tokyo to attract non-resident investors, foreign investment in Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam from Tokyo
27 April, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 08:51 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A roadshow to reach out to non-resident Bangladeshi investors in Japan and attract foreign investment in Bangladesh is taking place today in The Westin Tokyo.

The roadshow, titled "The Rise of the Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh," has been organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is present at the event as the chief guest.

The roadshow brought together various groups of people, including dignitaries, delegates, investors, and business leaders from both Bangladesh and Japan, with the goal of building sustainable growth partnerships.

Besides ministers, advisers to the prime minister, and government authorities, business leaders from various sectors are included in the Bangladesh delegation.

 

 



