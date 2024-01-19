Zaber & Zubair Fabrics introduces new synthetic fabric 'Cotna'

RMG

Jasim Uddin
19 January, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:42 am

Related News

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics introduces new synthetic fabric 'Cotna'

Jasim Uddin
19 January, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:42 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, a leading textile giant in the country, has introduced an innovative fabric called Cotna, crafted from a blend of polyester and cotton. 

This innovative fabric promises the comfort of cotton while offering exceptional durability, marking a significant advancement in woven fabrics.

Subashish Bose, assistant general manager of product development at Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, told the Business Standard yesterday that Cotna will redefine comfort in spring and summer apparel. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fabric is designed to emulate the feel of cotton, making it an ideal choice for tops and bottoms. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics aims to target US buyers, particularly those with a focus on sustainability, and simultaneously extend this development to other customers worldwide, he added.

The unique composition of Cotna includes 73% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton and 27% nylon polyester fibre, combining environmental responsibility with the resilience of synthetic materials. This fabric's debut is a highlight of the ongoing 14th edition of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Week at the Gulshan marketing office.

During the expo's inauguration, Subashish Bose revealed the company's commitment to sustainability. Over 200 new development articles for the spring and summer seasons of 2025 are being showcased, with approximately 100 articles using blended yarn, 35 utilising synthetic yarn, and others incorporating cellulosic fibres like Tencel, Modal, and Viscose.

Subashish Bose highlighted that eco-friendly fabrics with sustainable properties are a hallmark of their collections, addressing both raw materials and production processes. Additionally, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics has introduced a cotton-nylon blend for active wear, responding to the rising market demand.

Md Shofiqur Rahman, executive director (sales and marketing) of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, shed light on Cotna fabric's exceptional properties. Crafted from elastomultiester polyester fibre, Cotna is a non-iron fabric that feels like cotton. 

He highlighted its wrinkle-free nature, eliminating the need for ironing, thanks to built-in easy-care properties without the use of chemicals.

Moreover, the company unveiled an updated version of Lycra, a synthetic fibre with an extended lifecycle. Unlike traditional Lycra-made apparel, these fabrics can endure at least two seasons, providing both stretch ability and quick recovery due to the utilisation of an enhanced Lycra variant.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, the largest textile division of the Noman Group of Industries, anticipates a high turnout during the expo, with numerous buyers having already visited their showcase. 

The event will continue until 23 January, offering industry stakeholders an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in sustainable and innovative textiles.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited / garment industry / SYNTHETIC FABRIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

4h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

2h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

3h | Panorama
The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

15h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

16h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

18h | Videos