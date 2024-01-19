Zaber & Zubair Fabrics introduces new synthetic fabric 'Cotna'

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, a leading textile giant in the country, has introduced an innovative fabric called Cotna, crafted from a blend of polyester and cotton.

This innovative fabric promises the comfort of cotton while offering exceptional durability, marking a significant advancement in woven fabrics.

Subashish Bose, assistant general manager of product development at Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, told the Business Standard yesterday that Cotna will redefine comfort in spring and summer apparel.

The fabric is designed to emulate the feel of cotton, making it an ideal choice for tops and bottoms. Zaber & Zubair Fabrics aims to target US buyers, particularly those with a focus on sustainability, and simultaneously extend this development to other customers worldwide, he added.

The unique composition of Cotna includes 73% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton and 27% nylon polyester fibre, combining environmental responsibility with the resilience of synthetic materials. This fabric's debut is a highlight of the ongoing 14th edition of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Week at the Gulshan marketing office.

During the expo's inauguration, Subashish Bose revealed the company's commitment to sustainability. Over 200 new development articles for the spring and summer seasons of 2025 are being showcased, with approximately 100 articles using blended yarn, 35 utilising synthetic yarn, and others incorporating cellulosic fibres like Tencel, Modal, and Viscose.

Subashish Bose highlighted that eco-friendly fabrics with sustainable properties are a hallmark of their collections, addressing both raw materials and production processes. Additionally, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics has introduced a cotton-nylon blend for active wear, responding to the rising market demand.

Md Shofiqur Rahman, executive director (sales and marketing) of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, shed light on Cotna fabric's exceptional properties. Crafted from elastomultiester polyester fibre, Cotna is a non-iron fabric that feels like cotton.

He highlighted its wrinkle-free nature, eliminating the need for ironing, thanks to built-in easy-care properties without the use of chemicals.

Moreover, the company unveiled an updated version of Lycra, a synthetic fibre with an extended lifecycle. Unlike traditional Lycra-made apparel, these fabrics can endure at least two seasons, providing both stretch ability and quick recovery due to the utilisation of an enhanced Lycra variant.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, the largest textile division of the Noman Group of Industries, anticipates a high turnout during the expo, with numerous buyers having already visited their showcase.

The event will continue until 23 January, offering industry stakeholders an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in sustainable and innovative textiles.