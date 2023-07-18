Zaber & Zubair Fabric Week 2023 focuses on sustainable products

RMG

Jasim Uddin
18 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Zaber & Zubair Fabric Week 2023 focuses on sustainable products

Zaber & Zubair is showcasing 40 new innovations including sustainable and 180 new products to international buyers

Jasim Uddin
18 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Zaber and Zubair Fabric Week 2023 is focusing on sustainable products, aiming to increase their export amid a shortage of orders in the last couple of months.

On the inaugural day of Zaber and Zubair Fabric Week 2023, the company showcased 40 new innovations including sustainable and 180 new products for the autumn and winter season of 2024-25 to international buyers and local apparel manufacturers at its Gulshan marketing office on Monday.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, the largest textile division of Noman Group of Industries, has introduced recycled yarn, pineapple, banana, ecovero, livaeco, hemp, bamboo, jute and other sustainable fibres to produce innovative and sustainable fabrics.

Besides, it has also introduced an updated version of Sorona – a partially plant-based polymer, to get better comfort instead of spandex. They also have brought Lycra anti x slip – a premium synthetic fibre for woven and denim products, the company officials said. 

The organiser mentioned that a number of buyers have already visited their event and the crowd is expected to be more in the coming days.

Talking with The Business Standard, Noman Group Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Zaber said they are highly focused on sustainable fabrics and currently are producing fabrics with 75% sustainable properties.

He said it helps them to get better prices from the apparel buyers which will be helpful to meet the export target during the ongoing global economic turmoil. 

Zaber further explained that with the use of 20% to 30% recycled cotton in fabrics, buyers pay 15 cents to 25 cents additional.

The company has invested in research and development of more sustainable products, he said.

"We have developed some fabric using about 20% to 30% of jute fibre, 15% to 25% pineapple fibre and banana fibre," he said.

Zaber mentioned that they have sent these products to their partners like, H&M, American Eagle, Target USA , Zara, Bestseller and M&S.

He was hopeful to get positive responses as most retailers have set a target to introduce a large part of sustainable products by 2030.

Md Quamruzzaman, CEO of Lextree, the exclusive representative of the Lycra Company said they have worked with this fabric mill (Zaber & Zubair) to develop woven and denim products using Lycra anti x slip fibre.

"This fibre extends the life of garment products, provides long-lasting comfort, gives fit and shape retention, and reduces unsightly puckering worsened by repeated washing," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Zaber & Zubair / week / fabric

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June