Zaber & Zubair Fabric Week 2023 focuses on sustainable products

Zaber and Zubair Fabric Week 2023 is focusing on sustainable products, aiming to increase their export amid a shortage of orders in the last couple of months.

On the inaugural day of Zaber and Zubair Fabric Week 2023, the company showcased 40 new innovations including sustainable and 180 new products for the autumn and winter season of 2024-25 to international buyers and local apparel manufacturers at its Gulshan marketing office on Monday.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics, the largest textile division of Noman Group of Industries, has introduced recycled yarn, pineapple, banana, ecovero, livaeco, hemp, bamboo, jute and other sustainable fibres to produce innovative and sustainable fabrics.

Besides, it has also introduced an updated version of Sorona – a partially plant-based polymer, to get better comfort instead of spandex. They also have brought Lycra anti x slip – a premium synthetic fibre for woven and denim products, the company officials said.

The organiser mentioned that a number of buyers have already visited their event and the crowd is expected to be more in the coming days.

Talking with The Business Standard, Noman Group Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Zaber said they are highly focused on sustainable fabrics and currently are producing fabrics with 75% sustainable properties.

He said it helps them to get better prices from the apparel buyers which will be helpful to meet the export target during the ongoing global economic turmoil.

Zaber further explained that with the use of 20% to 30% recycled cotton in fabrics, buyers pay 15 cents to 25 cents additional.

The company has invested in research and development of more sustainable products, he said.

"We have developed some fabric using about 20% to 30% of jute fibre, 15% to 25% pineapple fibre and banana fibre," he said.

Zaber mentioned that they have sent these products to their partners like, H&M, American Eagle, Target USA , Zara, Bestseller and M&S.

He was hopeful to get positive responses as most retailers have set a target to introduce a large part of sustainable products by 2030.

Md Quamruzzaman, CEO of Lextree, the exclusive representative of the Lycra Company said they have worked with this fabric mill (Zaber & Zubair) to develop woven and denim products using Lycra anti x slip fibre.

"This fibre extends the life of garment products, provides long-lasting comfort, gives fit and shape retention, and reduces unsightly puckering worsened by repeated washing," he added.