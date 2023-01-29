World Bank MD visits Team Group factory

RMG

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

World Bank MD visits Team Group factory

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Axel Van Trotsenburg along with a high-profile team of the global financial institution visited 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd, an outerwear manufacturing factory of Bangladeshi apparel conglomerates Team Group on 23 January at Savar, Dhaka.

Managing Director of Team Group and Director of BGMEA Abdullah Abdullah Hil Rakib welcomed the World Bank team at the 4A, reads a press release.

The team visited the environmental and social sustainable practices of the LEED Platinum-rated green garment factory. 

The World Bank team also included Martin Raiser, vice-president of South Asia Region; Abdolaye Seck, country Director for Bangladesh & Bhutan; and Martin Holtmann, country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal of International Finance Corporation (IFC). 

The World Bank MD praised the women empowerment through employment in Bangladesh apparel industry. He also appreciated Team Group for leading sustainability in the country's apparel industry.

 

Corporates

BGMEA / Axel van Trotsenburg / 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund