World Bank MD visits Team Group factory

World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Axel Van Trotsenburg along with a high-profile team of the global financial institution visited 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd, an outerwear manufacturing factory of Bangladeshi apparel conglomerates Team Group on 23 January at Savar, Dhaka.

Managing Director of Team Group and Director of BGMEA Abdullah Abdullah Hil Rakib welcomed the World Bank team at the 4A, reads a press release.

The team visited the environmental and social sustainable practices of the LEED Platinum-rated green garment factory.

The World Bank team also included Martin Raiser, vice-president of South Asia Region; Abdolaye Seck, country Director for Bangladesh & Bhutan; and Martin Holtmann, country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal of International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The World Bank MD praised the women empowerment through employment in Bangladesh apparel industry. He also appreciated Team Group for leading sustainability in the country's apparel industry.