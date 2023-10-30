Workers' wages will be higher than factory owners' proposal: Labour minister 

RMG

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:12 pm

An RMG worker at a garments factory. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The minimum wage for ready-made garments workers would be set higher than that proposed by the factory owners, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said today.

In a ministry statement on Monday (30 October), she urged the agitated workers to return to work and not be confused by anyone's words.

"There is a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November. The parties concerned will discuss these issues there and wages will be fixed by 30 November," said the minister.

Asked if the minimum wage will be more than the Tk10,400 offered by factory owners, the minister said, "It will definitely be more. The wage must be set higher than what the garment factory owners have proposed."

After a press conference today at the Secretariat discussing the current situation of the garment industry and the ongoing protests in Gazipur, the state minister said there is still a month to go for determining the wages. 

"There are rumours that the minimum wage has been fixed at Tk10,400. It will be fixed by the wage board through negotiation."

Former shipping minister Shajahan Khan, also present at the conference, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrange an acceptable wage.

Addressing the workers, he said, "The wage is not yet fixed; still plenty of time. There is no reason to be confused. Trust the prime minister."

He further said the owners' side and the labourers' side will give two proposals. Then they will negotiate. 

"The chairman of the wage board will make a recommendation. Then comes the ministry. Then the prime minister comes in. She usually increases the amount. This method must be followed and it must be accepted by all."

Earlier, a board was formed to determine the workers' wages. The new wages were fixed for 5 years from December 2018. It will expire on 30 November. 

The labour minister said, the chairman of the wage board sat with the owners and workers who have stated what the minimum wage should be.

"But, garment workers have taken to the streets pressing home various demands. Some people have spread confusion among them saying Tk10,400 proposed by the owners has been fixed as the minimum wage. Workers are now worried. It's not right."

Commenting that there is no point in creating such confusion, Shajahan Khan said the wage board is holding four meetings and has yet to take a final decision. 

On 29 October, Begum Monnujan Sufian said garments workers' new wage structure will be finalised by 30 November and in effect from 1 December this year.

Readymade garments factory owners proposed to the minimum wage board Tk10,400 as the minimum monthly wage, against the proposal of Tk20,393 as the minimum wage from the workers' organisations at the fourth meeting of the wage board.

New RMG wage structure to take effect from 1 December: Monnujan Sufian

Different labour rights groups rejected both aforesaid proposals and instead demanded Tk23,000–Tk25,000 as the minimum monthly wage.

The Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC), which consists of 18 labour federations, demands a Tk23,000 minimum wage, with a 65% basic wage and an annual 10% increment.

