Workers safety and welfare a top priority for RMG industry: BGMEA Vice President

RMG

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

Workers safety and welfare a top priority for RMG industry: BGMEA Vice President

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Md Shahidullah Azim. Illustration: TBS
Md Shahidullah Azim. Illustration: TBS

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said the RMG industry is globally acclaimed for its impressive achievements, especially in ensuring workplace safety and workers' rights and wellbeing. 

"Workers' safety and welfare is a top priority for the RMG industry. Over the years the industry has ensured a better and congenial atmosphere for workers through various steps including OSH, industrial relations, while steps have also been taken to tackle gender-based violence and discrimination, workers hygiene etc," he said.

He made the observations while addressing a national consultation on the wellbeing of RMG workers organized by Brac in Dhaka on August 25.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the programme as chief guest and Labour Secretary Ehsan-E-Elahi was present as special guest. Research Director at CPD Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem was also present.

In his speech Shahidullah Azim said, "Currently, many garment factories are arranging awareness raising programs for their workers regarding menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, family planning, and other related matters." 

"The factories maintain a health care center, eye care facility, day care center, fair price shop, and so on within the premises. Many of those also run schools, hospital for the workers and their children," he added.

Besides, a workers' welfare fund has been created for the export-oriented industries where the garment industry is contributing millions of dollars every year, which increases in line with the growth of RMG exports, he said.

He requested the government to allocate a portion of the central fund for the purpose of health insurance for garment workers. 

BGMEA is also working with the government and different organizations including UNFPA, SNV Netherland Development, Maya, Moner Bondhu, Zaynax Health, Common Health Bangladesh to implement programs for the welfare of garment workers, he further said. 

He requested the government to extend support so that such programs sustain in the long run.

BGMEA / safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

13h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

14m | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

3h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

6h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation