Workers in peril as Ashulia sweater factory shuts abruptly citing 'declining orders'

Babul Mia, a worker of Anzir Apparels Ltd in Savar's Ashulia, went to his hometown Mymensingh to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha. When he came back after the holidays, he was taken aback to learn that the factory had been closed for an indefinite period.

"Upon my return after the Eid holidays, I saw that the factory had been closed indefinitely for lack of work orders from buyers," Babul told The Business Standard.

However, the factory owners' explanation for the shutdown failed to convince Babul.

"There was no shortage of work in the factory in the last two years," he said.

Like Babul, as many as 500 workers of two units of Anzir Apparels factory, located on Idris Road and in the Zirabo area of Ashulia, are now in great distress, losing their jobs, and over their due arrears.

However, the authorities of Anzir Apparels said they were compelled to shut the factory in the face of persistent losses caused by dwindling work orders from foreign buyers.

Sources said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, workers of Unit-2 and 3 of Anzir Apparels were given only bonuses. However, the arrears of the previous three months [April, May, June] are still unpaid.

Several workers of Anzir Apparels said many of their colleagues were unable to visit their village homes to celebrate Eid due to non-payment of salaries, while some others managed to make the trip by borrowing money independently.

Faridul Islam, general secretary of Jatiya Sramik Federation, told TBS that they have already submitted a memorandum to the secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments over the matter.

In the memorandum, the federation also requested the government to pay close attention to the matter, citing the possibility of the factory owner fleeing abroad.

Assistant General Manager of Anzir Apparels, Mehedi Hasan told TBS that they have around 800 workers in two factories in Zirabo and Ashulia.

"The factory was incurring losses to the tune of Tk1-1.5 crore every month due to dwindling foreign work orders."

He further said the factory has been closed for the time being, but could not ascertain when it will be opened.

However, Managing Director Md Shahidullah denied that three months' salaries of the workers are unpaid.

He told TBS that maybe some workers are still owed half of their June salaries. However, a few months' salaries of some officials have yet to be paid.

He said he has closed the factory temporarily to avoid losses as the production was reduced because of load-shedding, leading to losing work orders from foreign buyers.

Meanwhile, RMG workers under the banner of Jatiya Sramik Federation held an agitation programme on the Jatiya Press Club premises yesterday.

They termed the abrupt shutdown of Anzir Apparels factory illegal, and demanded the reopening of it and payment of arrears of the 500 workers.

They also placed an 8-point demand that includes attendance bonuses; granting leave to workers as per law; payment of dues as per labour law in case of retrenchment of any worker; payment of annual leave; paid maternity leave.